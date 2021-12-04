SeaLakers seek redemption

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The high school Winter sports season is underway, with practices beginning this past Monday and games to follow in about a week. Just about everyone has aspirations of lifting up a state championship trophy come late February or March, but for few groups would it be sweeter than the Burlington-Colchester girls hockey team.

The SeaLakers are back on the ice at Leddy, practicing after a heartbreaking ending to an incredible season a year ago.

Burlington-Colchester saw its bid to win the program’s first-ever state title end in excrutiating fashion last Winter, as they waiting in the parking lot of their home rink before word came down that COVID would indeed prevent them from lacing up their skates for the D1 championship game.

Instead, it gave way for Essex to be crowned state champs for a third straight year, and that made it even more paintful as the SeaLakers were denied their shot at revenge after being upset by the Hornets in the 2020 final.

The team returns most of its squad for the upcoming season, with four freshmen replacing three graduated seniors. The SeaLakers stopped short of calling this year “unfinished business,” but they want their shot to prove they’re one of the best teams in the area.

“I don’t know if it’s unfinished business, or just something they want finality so to speak,” said SeaLaker head coach Jamie Rozzi. “They just want to be able to play throughout a whole season and see who is the champion at the end. I mean, granted we were an underdog, but you know that’s why they play the game.”

“We didn’t really get to finish what we started last year,” added senior Mershon Sky. “A lot of the returning players kind of have that fire in their belly, or like we want to go as far as we did last year, and we want to finish what we started.”

“I’m really excited about this season, especially since it’s my senior year,” added fellow senior Paige Moody. “I’m ready to enjoy it with my fellow teammates and get to the ‘ship again.”

The SeaLakers open their season next Saturday.

