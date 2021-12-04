Advertisement

UVM edges LIU

Catamounts women’s hoops team bounces back after furious Shark rally
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It wasn’t easy, but after seeing a 20-point first half lead slip away, the UVM women’s basketball found enough to bounce back and down LIU 52-51 Friday night at Patrick Gym. With the win, Vermont moves to 3-4 on the year.

Anna Olson played a key role in rescuing the Cats from the brink of collapse as the sophomore forward tallied a game-high 17 points including several big buckets down the stretch. But it was Delaney Richason who would prove the hero.

With UVM trailing by one in the final ten seconds, Josie Larkins inbounded to Richason who then sliced through the lane to the basket, her layup eventually proving to be the winner as Vermont utlized all their fouls to give and denied LIU much of a look at the buzzer.

Vermont now turns its attention to Loyola Chicago, who they will face Sunday afternoon at Patrick.

