BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What to do Saturday, Dec. 4.

Jump into the holiday spirit with ornament making Saturday. You can make decorations for yourself, or give them to others as gifts. Creative hART Counseling in Swanton will be handing out take-home Christmas ornament kits from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Each kit will include a variety of paints, glitter glue, sticker gems, a brush, and even a candy cane. Participants can either take the kits home or stay and work on them together. Supplies are limited, so you must register in advance. Registration will cost $10 a person.

Another creative way to bring on the holiday cheer is by visiting Santa’s Workshop.

All you have to do is stop by The Festival of Trees event at the Saint Albans Museum. Santa Claus will be at his shop from 10:30 a.m until 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Guests will even get the chance to make gifts inside the shop.

This event will be free for anyone under 14 years old.

Enosburg Falls will host their 6th Annual Holiday Lights Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday night.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. The parade route is even bigger than before. The tree lighting ceremony will commence at the end of the lights parade.

