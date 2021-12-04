BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Roads will remain slippery in spots across our region through early Sunday. Light to moderate snow will taper off during the early morning hours, with some clearing possible by daybreak. Sunday is shaping up to be a nice day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

The wind will begin to pick up ahead of our next weather system on Monday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for northern Vermont and northern New York from 1AM Monday until 1AM Tuesday for sustained winds of 20-30mph and gusts up to 50mph. Temperatures will warm up through Sunday night and rain showers will spread across the region by the start of the day on Monday. Highs on Monday will reach into the low 50s. Rain showers will become steadier and heavier by the afternoon and into Monday evening with rain totals about a quarter of an inch, up to an inch before changing over to snow. The wind will continue through the day on Monday and into Monday night before subsiding by Tuesday morning. Snow is likely on Monday night and into early Tuesday morning with a few inches possible, mainly over the higher terrain.

Tuesday will be another nice day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be back in the low 30s. Our weather will remain colder through mid week, which will set up our next weather system on Wednesday. The exact track of Wednesday’s storm is still uncertain, but we are watching for the possibility for widespread accumulating snow. At the moment, it looks like the heaviest snow will fall over our southern areas, with lighter amounts over northern Vermont, but any change in track could have a big impact on snow totals.

Temperatures will be warming back up again by the end of the week with highs getting into the upper 30s and low 40s by Friday and Saturday.

Drive safe, and enjoy the rest of the weekend!

