BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds will increase today, with a clipper system bringing snow showers this afternoon and early evening. It now looks like squalls are not expected, but some snow showers may cause brief poor visibility. The valleys can expect a trace to maybe an inch accumulation, and the mountains (especially the Adirondacks) 1 to 3 inches. Any snow showers will end this evening. Sunday will be a quiet day, and a good day to secure any loose belongings or Christmas decorations, as strong winds are expected Monday.

A strong storm system will impact the region Monday. Rain is likely, especially during the afternoon. It will also be very windy, with gusts to 50 mph possible, and in New York, 60 mph isn’t out of the question. Power outages are possible, so have some flashlights handy. The rain will then taper to snow showers overnight. Only minor accumulation is expected, but temperatures will quickly fall into the 20s, freezing everything up. Use caution if you’re traveling late Monday night.

Tuesday will be a much quieter day. It will be colder with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Another storm system could impact us with snow Wednesday, though models differ with the placement. We’ll keep you posted. A few flurries are possible Thursday, then snow showers and a few valley showers are possible Friday.

