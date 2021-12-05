Bella Voce Women’s Chorus performing holiday concerts live again

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in two years, the Bella Voce Women’s Chorus of Vermont is getting back on stage to bring you the joyous sounds of the season.

Bella Voce’s holiday concert, Rejoice and Sing, features guest artists including the Northern Bronze Handbell Ensemble.

Dawn Willis, the artistic director, says the group plans to sing traditional carols, as well as new songs that they’ve recently added to their repertoire.

“We are doing a number of traditional carol arrangements which feature handbells on some of them,” Willis said. “Also some percussion. Some are new, some are old favorite. If anybody is looking for a variety, they’ll find it in these concerts.”

Sunday’s show will be held at the McCarthy Arts Recital Hall on the Saint Michael’s College campus at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

Proof of vaccination and masks are required to attend.

