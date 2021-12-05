Fairfax boy works to provide a warm welcome to newborns at local hospital

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - A young boy in Fairfax is using his talents to give a warm welcome to newborn babies.

Meet Tyler Gillilan, 12, of Fairfax. After his mom taught him how to loom knit, he had his mind set on a special project.

“I made my first two hats for me and my brother, and then I made third one for him again, because he lost the first one,” Gillilan said. “Then, I decided that we don’t need that many hats so I might as well make one or two for my friends and donate some to the hospital.”

His goal? Knit 20-25 Santa hats for newborn babies at Northwestern Medical Center throughout the holiday season.

Tyler’s mom, Jennifer, says the birth of her youngest son, Jase, wasn’t easy.

“Six years ago, in December, I had brought a life into this world, and fought for my own.”

Jennifer received a C-Section that went wrong. She says reflecting on her experience sparked the idea.

“I just remember that time almost 6 years ago, how much joy that brought to me receiving that hat after I received multiple blood transfusions, trying to get better,” Jennifer Gillilan said. “When they put that hat on him, how it made me feel.”

She says it’s a feeling every mother going through a similar situation should get to feel, too.

“Hopefully it gives them some hope. You know? Love. Make them feel like there’s people out there that care.”

“It’s nice to help out and do things that are more spiritual towards the holiday season,” Tyler Gillilan said.

The delivery date is still in the works. However, Tyler says making the hats may look tricky at first, but anyone can weave one with some yarn and a whole lot of heart.

