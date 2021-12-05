Looking ahead: Week of Dec. 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what is happening in our region the week of Dec. 6.

The New York State Climate Action Council will hold a public meeting Monday, Dec. 6. The purpose of the meeting will be to continue working on the state’s plans to reach its climate goals. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. Monday, via teleconference. The public will be able to listen to the meeting through a webcast. Login info will be copied below.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Service are will hold a vaccine clinic Tuesday, Dec. 7.

This clinic will be specifically for vaccinating Awkwesasne children. The kids must be between the ages of five and 11 to participate. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 404 State Route 37. You can either make an appointment or walk-in. This clinic will administer Pfizer vaccines. If you can not make this clinic there will be more clinics on Dec. 14, and Dec. 22. Both clinics will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, you can check out the tribe’s website.

The Howard Center will host a job fair Friday, Dec. 10.

There will be a wide range of positions such as facilities, school programs, residential, and long-term support services. The event will start at 1 p.m. and go until 5 p.m. The job fair will be held at the McClure Gymnasium on Pine Street, Burlington. Participants are encouraged to bring a resume with them to the fair. There will be interviews, and even job offers for some positions at the fair.

Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Some World War II Veterans are commemorating the anniversary this weekend with a trip to the Pearl Harbor Memorial in Hawaii.

Climate Council login info:

Event Number: 2599 410 8026

Event Password: climate

Call In: 1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 2599 410 8026

