Man struck and killed by Houston police car involved in chase, authorities say
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(KTRK) – Two Houston Police Department officers are on administrative leave after striking and killing a man with their patrol car while on a chase Saturday evening, authorities said.
The officers were trying to help pursue suspects connected to a stolen vehicle and aggravated robbery when they lost control of the cruiser they were in.
The vehicle ended up on a sidewalk, hitting the unnamed pedestrian.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Of the five suspects being chased, three of them – all juveniles – were caught and two others escaped.
