New Hampshire officials investigating officer-involved shooting

WALPOLE, N.H. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said Saturday it’s investigating a police-involved shooting that sent one wounded man to the hospital.

Attorney General John Formella says police responded to a home in Walpole at about 3:10 a.m. Saturday to assist a suicidal man.

Minutes after a state trooper and a local police officer arrived, Formella says a confrontation occurred, during which the state trooper shot Jacob Gasbarro, 26.

Gasbarro was sent to the hospital with injuries. No one else was hurt.

Formella says the identities of the officers involved are being withheld, pending formal interviews. Neither of the officers were equipped with body cameras.

The Attorney General’s role in a deadly force investigation involving an officer is to determine if the officer’s use of deadly force was justified under the law. The Cheshire County Attorney’s Office will decide if Gasbarro will face any criminal liability for his conduct.

