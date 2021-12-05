Advertisement

Protesters call on lawmakers to respond to Tigray genocide

Tigray protesters take to Church Street Saturday
Tigray protesters take to Church Street Saturday(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Protesters on Church Street in Burlington Saturday hoped to raise awareness about genocide happening in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The protesters say millions of people in the northern-most region of Ethiopia have been displaced, thousands killed, and tens of thousands of women and children have also been sexually assaulted.

Vt. Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden, spoke at the rally, saying it’s time for change.

“It’s easy with few connections to the African continent and Ethiopia sometimes, to pay less attention to murder and genocide that’s happening there. We have people who are present today to say please Google this, understand it, pay attention, know that we are suffering and our family is suffering,” Ram Hinsdale said.

They add over the last year, necessities like utilities, public service, and telecommunications have been cut by the country’s government. The majority of protesters came to Vermont, from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maine.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and staff arrived at Mt. Abe in Bristol Friday morning to find at least four police...
Police respond to threats at Mt. Abraham Union HS
Christopher Jesus Constanzo
VSP: Connecticut kidnapper stopped at border
Former Lyndonville Air Force Station closed in 1963
Reliving history at former Northeast Kingdom Air Force base
Kyle Thayer
Charges filed months after deadly UTV crash
File photo
Bennington police chief says Mass. gangs behind drugs, violence

Latest News

Dozens of Vermonters pack care boxes for troops overseas
VT Supports sends nearly 600 holiday care packages to troops overseas
Tyler Gillilan and his mom Jennifer knit hats for newborns
Fairfax boy works to provide a warm welcome to newborns at local hospital
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center revises visitor policy
Plattsburgh Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting
Plattsburgh to host Superhero-themed holiday parade