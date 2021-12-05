Protesters call on lawmakers to respond to Tigray genocide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Protesters on Church Street in Burlington Saturday hoped to raise awareness about genocide happening in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The protesters say millions of people in the northern-most region of Ethiopia have been displaced, thousands killed, and tens of thousands of women and children have also been sexually assaulted.

Vt. Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden, spoke at the rally, saying it’s time for change.

“It’s easy with few connections to the African continent and Ethiopia sometimes, to pay less attention to murder and genocide that’s happening there. We have people who are present today to say please Google this, understand it, pay attention, know that we are suffering and our family is suffering,” Ram Hinsdale said.

They add over the last year, necessities like utilities, public service, and telecommunications have been cut by the country’s government. The majority of protesters came to Vermont, from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maine.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.