St. Johnsbury prepares for ‘St. J Sparkles’ Holiday Weekend

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Johnsbury is inviting you to town for the ‘St. J Sparkles’ Holiday Weekend.

This upcoming weekend, there will be a ton of holiday fun to be had throughout town.

On Friday, there will be a model train display, free hot chocolate, horse-drawn wagon rides, and an ugly sweater competition.

On Saturday, there will be a gingerbread village display, a live auction, the St. J Art on the Street ‘Winter Lights’ Art Exhibition, and ornament decorating. Santa Claus will also be there.

Gillian Sewake with the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce says this year, event organizers added a petting zoo.

“That is going to be wonderful. Morrison’s Feed Bag is bringing over goats and possibly chickens,” she said. “I don’t know exactly which farm animals will be here but adorable small goats will definitely be available for viewing.”

The events will last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

