VT Supports sends nearly 600 holiday care packages to troops overseas

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of care packages are enroute to troops overseas thanks to dozens of Vermonters.

Volunteers are back for the annual packing event from the non-profit VT Supports.

Saturday, they stuffed care packages for the men and women in uniform with toiletries, socks, games, magazines, maple cookies, snacks, and hand-written cards from local students.

Kaylynn Pinsonneault has been with VT Supports since 2013, and this event is especially near and dear to her heart.

“The soldiers that are gone, they aren’t with their families for Christmas, they’re not at the dinner table, and we’re just trying to give them a piece of home. My brother is one of the troops we’re sending to today, and it’s really important. He even says, ‘We really look forward to it, and it makes us feel like we’re home,’” said Pinsonneault.

Pinsonneault says VT Supports blew past its goal of 400 boxes for soldiers, preparing 599!

