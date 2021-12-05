Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Dec. 5

By Kayla Martin
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Dec. 5.

Ohavi Zedek Synagogue is hosting a Hanukkah party Sunday, Dec. 5. Guests can expect there to be a dreidel tournament, a game of Maj Jong, and even a raffle. There will also be doughnuts, traditional drinks, and sing songs. The event will start at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Participants can register online. Donations are suggested.

Vermont’s 40th Army Band will perform a Christmas Concert Sunday. The show will start at 2 p.m. at Saint Alban’s City Hall.

The Town of Jericho will host a tree lighting ceremony Sunday, Dec. 5.

The event will start at 5 p.m. at the Jericho Town Library. There will be sweet treats, book giveaways, and even a visit from Santa Claus.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center revises visitor policy
Christopher Jesus Constanzo
VSP: Connecticut kidnapper stopped at border
Students and staff arrived at Mt. Abe in Bristol Friday morning to find at least four police...
Police respond to threats at Mt. Abraham Union HS
File photo
Aspiring teachers taking advantage of non-traditional Vt. licensure programs
File photo
Bennington police chief says Mass. gangs behind drugs, violence

Latest News

St. J Sparkles Holiday Weekend
St. Johnsbury prepares for ‘St. J Sparkles’ Holiday Weekend
Coping with holiday anxiety
Coping with holiday anxiety
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in this week’s In the Garden.
In the Garden: Christmas Plants
What to do Sunday, Dec. 5