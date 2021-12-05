What to do Sunday, Dec. 5

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Dec. 5.

Ohavi Zedek Synagogue is hosting a Hanukkah party Sunday, Dec. 5. Guests can expect there to be a dreidel tournament, a game of Maj Jong, and even a raffle. There will also be doughnuts, traditional drinks, and sing songs. The event will start at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Participants can register online. Donations are suggested.

Vermont’s 40th Army Band will perform a Christmas Concert Sunday. The show will start at 2 p.m. at Saint Alban’s City Hall.

The Town of Jericho will host a tree lighting ceremony Sunday, Dec. 5.

The event will start at 5 p.m. at the Jericho Town Library. There will be sweet treats, book giveaways, and even a visit from Santa Claus.

