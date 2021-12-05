BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be the quiet before the storm. Skies will become partly sunny, with highs in the mid 30s. It will be a good time to secure any outdoor Christmas decorations, if possible. Clouds will increase tonight, with light rain by daybreak Monday, possibly starting off briefly as a mix.

The most active day this week will be Monday. Rain is likely, even in the mountains, and especially during the afternoon as a strong cold front moves through. A half inch is possible, with isolated amounts up to three quarters of an inch. The rain will change to snow showers during the evening, with only an inch or so accumulation possible.

The biggest issue will be the wind. It will become windy tonight, and strong winds will continue into Monday night, possibly gusting to 50 mph at times, especially in northern parts of the region. Power outages are possible, so now is a good time to get flashlights handy, and have water.

Finally, everything will be freezing up overnight. Though a flash freeze doesn’t look as likely, temperatures will still drop into the 20s overnight, so some black ice is possible into Tuesday morning. Keep that in mind if you’re traveling.

Tuesday will be the quiet AFTER the storm! We’re still keeping an eye on another potential storm for Wednesday, though models continue to push that one farther south and east. Still, a few inches of snow isn’t out of the question. We’ll keep you updated. Thursday will be quiet and cold, then it warms up heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.