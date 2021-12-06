Advertisement

Acoustical tests launched at homes near Burlington airport

Acoustical testing is underway to determine what sound insulation will be offered to homes most impacted by F-35 and airplane noise near the Burlington International Airport.(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Acoustical testing is underway to determine what sound insulation will be offered to homes most impacted by F-35 and airplane noise.

The voluntary pilot program prioritizes homes that are in the loudest areas according to the city’s noise map.

Around 20 homes-- most in South Burlington-- will receive the acoustical testing this week, which includes a loudspeaker that plays static noise outside the home. A team then measures the decibel levels outside and inside the home to determine whether it’s eligible for improvements.

Those improvements would likely include new windows and doors, and in some cases, central air systems.

“We’re going to move as quickly, as fast, and certainly as much federal funding as we possibly can get to make sure that we add these infrastructure improvements to these communities as quickly as possible,” said Nic Longo, the acting director of the Burlington International Airport. “It’s going to take some time. And some patience is requested.”

To ensure the program policies and products work, only 10 out of the 20 homes being tested will be selected for this pilot project before the larger sound insulation program begins.

This is all funded by grants from the FAA with a 10% local match.

