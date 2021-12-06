Burlington Fire Department battles flames
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple Burlington fire crews responded to a house fire on Eastman Farm Road Sunday night.
We are still waiting on details, but from video sent to the newsroom, a firefighter is seen carrying a dog out of the house.
We have a call into the Burlington Fire Marshalls office and will continue to update you on air and online as we learn more.
