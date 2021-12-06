Advertisement

Burlington to vote on two bonds in special election

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Voters in Burlington will be asked on Tuesday whether to approve two bond proposals that city officials say will reduce the pain of more expensive repairs and replacements later.

The Burlington Free Press reports that the first ballot item, if passed, would allow the city to borrow up to $40 million over three years for improved sidewalks, sewer lines, parks, bike lanes and streets as well as repairs to Memorial Auditorium.

The other proposal is for a $20 million revenue bond to pay for upgrades to Burlington Electric Department power lines and equipment in response to customers’ shifting to renewably generated power.

