Celebrating Hanukkah in Burlington

Celebrating Hanukkah in Burlington
By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Burlington’s Jewish community gathered to celebrate the last full night of Hanukah.

Along with Burlington Fire and Police Departments, cars decorated with Hanukkah décor paraded downtown streets.

The event put on each year by Chabad Vermont concluded with the lighting of the candles and a laser robot show.

Community members like Peggy Price say this time of celebration is special.

“It just feels so wonderful to be a part of an inclusive Jewish community,” Price said. “When we were driving around, there were people just walking and waving to us. It’s a reminder that Burlington is such a welcoming place for all communities, all religions.”

The eight day Jewish Festival of Lights ends at sundown Monday.

