Advertisement

Chris Cuomo was accused of harassment days before CNN firing

Chris Cuomo.
Chris Cuomo.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A new allegation of sexual harassment against Chris Cuomo emerged just days before CNN announced it was firing the anchor amid an investigation into work he did defending his brother from similar harassment allegations.

Attorney Debra Katz says she notified CNN of the claims on Wednesday.

CNN suspended Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.

When it announced his firing Saturday evening, CNN had said that “additional information has come to light,” but did not elaborate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

File photo
New Hampshire officials investigating officer-involved shooting
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center revises visitor policy
NEK Broadband is starting to connect in Concord
NEK Broadband is second CUD to begin construction
Tyler Gillilan and his mom Jennifer knit hats for newborns
Fairfax boy works to provide a warm welcome to newborns at local hospital
Tigray protesters take to Church Street Saturday
Protesters call on lawmakers to respond to Tigray genocide

Latest News

FILE Christmas tree
Over 450 Christmas ‘Trees for Troops’ donated from 2 states
FILE Photo
Transplant bill would protect patients with disabilities
St. Johnsbury-File photo
Residents moving into renovated St. Johnsbury building
FILE Photo.
New Hampshire getting $72.6M to update water systems