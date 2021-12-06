City Market Christmas tree sale benefits COTS

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re in need of a Christmas tree, City Market currently has one of the best deals in town-- $40 for a Christmas tree, and all of the proceeds benefit the Committee on Temporary Shelter.

The 750 trees purchased this year to be sold at the two City Market locations in Burlington are going fast.

Despite the reported Christmas tree shortage, City Market ordered more trees this year than ever before from Moffatt’s Tree Farm. As of Monday afternoon, they were almost gone.

The trees have already sold out at the downtown location, going in a record three days after the sale kicked off on Dec. 1.

The COTS Christmas tree sale is a tradition that’s been happening at City Market for 24 years now.

“It’s an incredible way to both kick off the holiday season and work with a local partner of ours,” said Mae Quilty of City Market. “We love working with COTS, they’re wonderful and do great work in our community ensuring that folks have housing and also making sure that people have food and community and so those are things that are really important to us.”

Last year, City Market’s tree sale raised more than $14,000 for COTS, and more than $170,000 since the sale began.

As temperatures continue to drop and flakes fly, COTS’ work to help the homeless population only becomes increasingly important.

Rebekah Mott, the director of development and communications at COTS, explained to our Elissa Borden why the money raised is so important. Watch the video below for more on that.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.