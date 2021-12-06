Advertisement

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo steps away from SiriusXM show

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State...
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, left, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018.(Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he’s dropping his SiriusXM radio show.

The decision announced on Twitter follows a sexual harassment allegation.

In a tweet, Cuomo said the past week has been difficult for his family and is stepping back to focus on what comes next.

Cuomo was criticized for breaching journalism ethics by trying to help his older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with his own harassment allegations.

After CNN fired Chris Cuomo over the weekend, a sexual harassment allegation was made by a woman who has chosen to remain anonymous.

Chris Cuomo denied the allegation through a spokesman.

