Advertisement

Gas expert discusses impacts of omicron variant

By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As health experts study the latest variant of the coronavirus, oil industry leaders are watching gas prices.

Omicron has caused several countries to implement travel restrictions and that will affect oil.

Patrick DeHaan is the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He says after months of increasing costs, gas prices are finally starting to drop and that will help pave the way for further decreases to come.

But things are constantly changing and one thing can set off a chain reaction.

He says it’s challenging to keep up with the pandemic, new variants and government restrictions.

”It’s a very turbulent time and oil responding to different headlines and responding to different changes in consumer behavior. Responding to increases or decreases in oil production. It’s really made it a very challenging time to accurately predict oil and gas prices beyond a few weeks,” said DeHaan.

And with governments switching to emergency mode for the new variant, that could cause prices to dip even further.

”As those motorists that would be out driving are staying closer to home or may be required to stay closer to home, so it does make a great big impact in oil prices and as a result of that new variant spreading, oil prices plummeted. We’re now about $20 lower than the peak of oil prices we saw in November,” said DeHaan.

Good news about omicron, like if it’s not as fatal or infectious, could cause gas prices to go back up.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
New Hampshire officials investigating officer-involved shooting
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center revises visitor policy
Preparing for power outages
Preparing for possible power outages
NEK Broadband is starting to connect in Concord
NEK Broadband is second CUD to begin construction
Tyler Gillilan and his mom Jennifer knit hats for newborns
Fairfax boy works to provide a warm welcome to newborns at local hospital

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray
Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray to run for US House
As health experts study to see what the latest variant of the coronavirus is capable of, oil...
Gas experts discuss impacts of omicron variant
Courtesy: Wayne Savage.
Fire damages Burlington home
Courtesy: Wayne Savage.
Burlington Fire Department responds to house fire