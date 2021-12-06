Gas prices drop by a lot in parts of northern New England
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices fell in northern New England over the past week after weeks of speculation that a price drop was coming.
GasBuddy says prices in Maine fell 2.9 cents per gallon over the past week. The organization said Monday the price in the state was down to $3.43 per gallon.
Prices in New Hampshire went down 3 cents, to $3.32.
In Vermont, prices fell 4.2 cents to land at $3.39.
Experts say anxiety over the omicron variant of COVID-19 and reductions in fuel consumption drove the price drop.
