GlobalFoundries requiring workers to get vaccinated by Jan. 4

GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction-File photo
GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s largest private employers is requiring its workers to get vaccinated.

In a letter to employees, the head of GlobalFoundries says employees have until Jan. 4 to be fully vaccinated.

The company says it’s required by federal vaccination rules for government contractors.

But the CEO Tom Caulfield also says it’s imperative workers get vaccinated for the health of the company.

Employees who don’t get vaccinated will be out of a job by the end of March, and it doesn’t matter if they work in person at the Essex Junction plant or remotely from home.

