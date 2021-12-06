GlobalFoundries requiring workers to get vaccinated by Jan. 4

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s largest private employers is requiring its workers to get vaccinated.

In a letter to employees, the head of GlobalFoundries says employees have until Jan. 4 to be fully vaccinated.

The company says it’s required by federal vaccination rules for government contractors.

But the CEO Tom Caulfield also says it’s imperative workers get vaccinated for the health of the company.

Employees who don’t get vaccinated will be out of a job by the end of March, and it doesn’t matter if they work in person at the Essex Junction plant or remotely from home.

