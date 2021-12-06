Is Test to Stay helping to keep Vermont kids in class?

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermont schools are using the Test to Stay program to keep asymptomatic students in the classroom after potential COVID exposure. But some districts still haven’t been able to start the protocol.

Since mid-November, 12 additional school districts and 10 independent schools have opted in. In total, that’s 47 school districts and 27 independent schools. Nine are new to the program this past week.

Just over 11,000 antigen tests have been administered.

And almost 20,000 of the roughly 100,000 students in the state have given consent to the testing.

Not all of those districts and schools have received their test kits. Some are still going through the onboarding process and others that have signed up still have yet to even begin.

“I think it is an essential tool to keep kids in school,” said Chris Hennessey, the superintendent of the Barre Unified Union School District.

Hennessey says logistically, the Test to Stay program is not manageable in his district. Both of his pre-K through 8 schools have between 750 and 800 students, making it difficult to test all unvaccinated who are identified as close contacts.

“We’ve had many days where we have hundreds of students who are facing quarantine,” Hennessey said.

Without the daily testing, Barre has seen high rates of kids staying home.

Rutland City has also not been able to roll out Test to Stay. School District Superintendent Bill Olsen says they received their kits about three weeks ago, but between staffing shortages and the demands of contact tracing, the Test to Stay program is too much to handle.

“Let’s just say they’re working at least 10-hour days and then you’ve got to throw another hour or two onto that,” Olsen said.

Vermont Education Secretary Dan French says this program is difficult for larger schools in the midst of multiple positive cases, using Barre as an example.

“They were at a really high place and then they came down and we went out for a site visit and we were like, now is kind of the time to get ahead of this. But they are at a really high case count again, so with all the contact tracing going on, it’s really hard for them to make the transition to Test to Stay,” French said.

French says for those using the program, it has been successful.

In some smaller schools, they have had Test to Stay running for a few weeks.

“It’s almost like one of those funny little team-building activities, like OK, let’s all go get tested and then let’s go back to class and learn our ABCs,” Amy Torrey said.

Torrey teaches in West Rutland and her daughters go to school in Orwell-- both are using Test to Stay.

“My students are now able to be in school. Their parents are happier and healthier, as well,” Torrey said.

Barre is not seeing high case counts in the high school or career center where all students are eligible for the vaccine.

Now, between 500 and 600 kids in pre-K thru sixth grade are eligible for the vaccine with clinics wrapping up this week.

“They have been very highly attended, so this is sort of providing a glimmer of hope for us, a ray of sunshine,” Hennessey said.

The Agency of Education says more than 60,000 Test to Stay kits are on order. Some are for districts that have yet to receive their kits and others are for schools using a lot of tests.

