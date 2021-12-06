Local politicians remember the late Sen. Bob Dole

(WCAX) - Local politicians are recalling their fondest memories of the former war hero and U.S. Senator Bob Dole, who died at the age of 98 Sunday.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, wrote in a statement he Tweeted Sunday, “Bob Dole was a giant of the Senate. I remember a large number of Republican and Democratic Senators gathering on the Floor to praise him when he stepped down from the Senate,” Leahy said. “Traveling with him, working with him and writing legislation with him are among my fondest memories of the Senate. Marcelle and I were honored to be with him when he received the Congressional Gold Medal and I was humbled to be asked to speak along with Senator Pat Roberts about Senator Dole. Marcelle and I send sincere condolences to his wonderful wife Elizabeth.”

Comments Of Senator Patrick Leahy About The Passing Of Senator Bob Dole pic.twitter.com/9l7vInWb5r — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) December 5, 2021

In a written statement, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, wrote, “My most meaningful recollections of Senator Dole are from North Country Honor Flights at the WWII Memorial. In the blistering heat of the sun, Bob Dole would joyfully greet America’s Greatest Generation to thank them for their service. Senator Dole was always greeted by North Country veterans as a hero among heroes. An honor which he so deserved. Our condolences go to his beloved wife and family. May he Rest In Peace.”

Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, also responded to Sen. Dole’s death. He writes, “Bob Dole will long be remembered for his lifetime of service to the United States — defending the freedoms of Americans and those abroad in the Army during World War II, and championing the principles of liberty during his decades of public service as an elected official. I join with my fellow Granite Staters and Americans in remembering his legacy.”

