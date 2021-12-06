Advertisement

Lt. Molly Gray to run for US House

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray has officially announced her campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives.

She’s looking to take Representative Peter Welch’s seat. Welch announced last month he will run for U.S. Senate, following Senator Patrick Leahy’s retirement.

If elected to Congress, Gray will be the first woman in Vermont history to hold federal office.

She was sworn in as Vermont’s 82nd Lieutenant Governor just about a year ago.

Gray says after meeting with hundreds of Vermonters during her first year in state office, she’s knows the challenges many face, like the lack of affordable housing and the costs of health and childcare.

We are planning to speak with Gray on Monday about her decision to run. You can see part of that interview on the Channel 3 News at Noon.

