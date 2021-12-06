More Vermont communities voting on mask mandates

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Two more Vermont communities will vote on mask mandates Monday night.

Essex Town and South Burlington will both decide whether people need to cover their faces in public spaces.

Four communities already have mandates in place: Burlington, Warren, Brattleboro and Rutland Town.

Rutland City will take the issue up this week.

