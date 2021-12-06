Advertisement

More Vermont communities voting on mask mandates

Two more Vermont communities will vote on mask mandates Monday night. - File photo
Two more Vermont communities will vote on mask mandates Monday night. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Two more Vermont communities will vote on mask mandates Monday night.

Essex Town and South Burlington will both decide whether people need to cover their faces in public spaces.

Four communities already have mandates in place: Burlington, Warren, Brattleboro and Rutland Town.

Rutland City will take the issue up this week.

