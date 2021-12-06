New Hampshire getting $72.6M to update water systems

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire will be getting $72.6 million from the federal infrastructure package to update wastewater and drinking water systems.

The money also will be used to address PFAS and lead in New Hampshire water supplies. The state’s congressional delegation announced the funds last week.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who was a lead negotiator for the package, said it’s past time to invest in water infrastructure to ensure every American has clean water running from their taps.

Shaheen said there will be four more years of similar funding.

