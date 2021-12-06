Advertisement

New Hampshire getting $72.6M to update water systems

FILE Photo.
FILE Photo.(Deric Rush)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire will be getting $72.6 million from the federal infrastructure package to update wastewater and drinking water systems.

The money also will be used to address PFAS and lead in New Hampshire water supplies. The state’s congressional delegation announced the funds last week.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who was a lead negotiator for the package, said it’s past time to invest in water infrastructure to ensure every American has clean water running from their taps.

Shaheen said there will be four more years of similar funding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

File photo
New Hampshire officials investigating officer-involved shooting
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center revises visitor policy
NEK Broadband is starting to connect in Concord
NEK Broadband is second CUD to begin construction
Tyler Gillilan and his mom Jennifer knit hats for newborns
Fairfax boy works to provide a warm welcome to newborns at local hospital
Tigray protesters take to Church Street Saturday
Protesters call on lawmakers to respond to Tigray genocide

Latest News

FILE Christmas tree
Over 450 Christmas ‘Trees for Troops’ donated from 2 states
FILE Photo
Transplant bill would protect patients with disabilities
St. Johnsbury-File photo
Residents moving into renovated St. Johnsbury building
Chris Cuomo.
Chris Cuomo was accused of harassment days before CNN firing