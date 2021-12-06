NWS Burlington is looking for volunteer river ice spotters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service is searching for volunteers to be river ice spotters.

NWS Burlington says anyone can spot river ice for them.

This is the first time Burlington’s outfit will have official spotters.

The NWS says river ice spotters will observe their local areas, alert the NWS about the thickness of ice in their rivers, and note where jams are forming.

John Goff of NWS Burlington says this volunteer work could help them stay one step ahead of flooding.

“A lot of times when you get through the winter, you’ll have some of these ice jams that form, but no real flooding is happening around them. When it starts to break up in the spring, those old places of jumbled ice can act like foundations for the future ice coming down the river to pile up, and the water can flood back up,” said Goff.

The official river ice spotter training will take place virtually on Dec. 8, and Goff says they already have around 50 people signed up.

