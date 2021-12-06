Advertisement

Over 450 Christmas ‘Trees for Troops’ donated from 2 states

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) - Over 450 Christmas trees from 25 growers in New Hampshire and Vermont have been sent to U.S. military families as part of the national “Trees for Troops” effort.

The trees were recently collected at the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’ Rocks Christmas Tree Farm in Bethlehem, New Hampshire.

Trees were donated by growers, regional businesses, schools and individuals. Fifth-graders from the Bethlehem Elementary School helped tag and load the trees for shipping.

The trees were being delivered to military bases in Georgia. This year marks the 16th anniversary of the “Trees for Troops” program.

