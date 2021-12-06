Advertisement

Photo showing ‘Santa’ applying for concealed carry permit causes stir

The El Paso Sheriff's Department in Colorado was criticized on social media for sharing a photo...
The El Paso Sheriff's Department in Colorado was criticized on social media for sharing a photo of 'Santa' applying for a concealed carry permit.(Source: El Paso Sheriff's Dept/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A photo of a Santa lookalike getting his concealed handgun permit in Colorado caused a stir on social media.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office posted the photo.

Hundreds of people commented questioning the timing and sensitivity of the post, and they questioned using a children’s figure to appear to support handguns.

The sheriff’s office issued a media response, saying they intended to highlight their staff in the concealed handgun permit office by sharing statistics.

And they said they did not intend to be insensitive. To them, Santa correlates with the month of December, and they said they thought the photo would help to recognize their hard-working staff.

They said it was also a chance to share a link to their website for people requesting information on how to get a concealed handgun permit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
New Hampshire officials investigating officer-involved shooting
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center revises visitor policy
Preparing for power outages
Preparing for possible power outages
NEK Broadband is starting to connect in Concord
NEK Broadband is second CUD to begin construction
Tyler Gillilan and his mom Jennifer knit hats for newborns
Fairfax boy works to provide a warm welcome to newborns at local hospital

Latest News

Gas Prices
Gas expert discusses impacts of omicron variant
As health experts study to see what the latest variant of the coronavirus is capable of, oil...
Gas experts discuss impacts of omicron variant
Suzanne Burke found organizations to help the family and find a home, even partnering with a...
Customer surprises Dunkin’ Donuts employee with fully furnished home
Norwegian Breakaway passengers gave mixed reviews to the crew's response to COVID-19 cases...
Cruise ship passengers react to COVID-19 cases on ship
FILE - Artist Andrzej Sikora speaks of his artwork in his studio at The Russell Industrial...
Lawyer: Artist didn’t know parents of alleged Mich. school shooter stayed in studio