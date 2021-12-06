Advertisement

Preparing for possible power outages

Preparing for power outages
Preparing for power outages(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With a potential big storm on the horizon, Green Mountain Power says crews are preparing for possible power outages on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind advisory is in affect through Monday night.

Green Mountain Power says residents can stay prepared for any outages by checking flashlight batteries, charging cell phones, and staying clear of any downed power lines.

“With the gusty winds, we could have trees coming down, taking down power lines,” Kristin Kelly, GMP Spokesperson said. “What we really want to make sure is that people remember, if you see a downed line or tree, stay far far away. Assume it could be energized.”

GMP says residents are encouraged to report any outages that may occur.

Field operations teams are located throughout the state and will respond to outages as quickly as possible.

