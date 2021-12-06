Advertisement

President sought for Vermont State University

The state colleges chancellor says the university will unify Castleton University, Northern...
The state colleges chancellor says the university will unify Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont State College System is taking nominations and applications for the first president of the newly established Vermont State University, consolidating three of the system’s institutions.

The state colleges chancellor says the university will unify Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College, with five campuses across the state and other remote sites. Officials say the Vermont State University president will also serve as president of Castleton and Northern Vermont universities as well as Vermont Technical College for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The chancellor says Vermont State University will officially become a singly-accredited university in July of 2023.

