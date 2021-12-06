The push to get more women into politics

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Women make up a small portion of the members of Congress, but there’s been a push in recent years to change that.

More and more women are popping up on the ballots each election cycle. It has been an upward trend since the 1970s, but the lack of women elected could stem from the lack of opportunity as society changes.

“Traditionally both houses of Congress have been overwhelmingly male,” said Harvey Schantz, a political analyst.

In both bodies and parties of Congress, roughly one-quarter is made up of women members.

“Certainly the number of women in the Legislature do not reflect the number of women in the population at large,” Schantz said.

If you look at it by party, there is a divide. More women fill up Democratic positions than those in the GOP, but Schantz says the Republican Party is working to change that.

“In the 2020 election, the Republicans more than doubled their women in the House from 13 to 30, and that represented a very big jump,” he said.

Schantz says since 1980, Republicans have suffered from the “Gender Gap,” which essentially is more women voters favoring Democrats.

But the party is working to shorten that gap by bringing in a more diverse group of candidates that will help take back the majority.

“I think we want to build on the success of the 2020 election cycle,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York.

Representatives like Stefanik, of New York’s 21st District, say the answer is women. And she has made it her mission to get more women on ballots across the country.

“I think Republican women are going to lead the way in winning back the majority and I think that is good for the country, not just good for the Republican Party, but it’s good for America,” Stefanik said.

Schantz says a reason why there may be notably fewer women serving could be because of a lack of opportunity in races.

“Membership change in Congress is slow because members of Congress tend to be reelected, so any change in the membership is incremental and takes a long time,” he said.

Schantz says on average, about 90% of incumbents will win reelection if they run, though there are rare upsets.

He says that congressional careers could cause a lag in seeing more women in prominent congressional roles.

In that interview with Congresswoman Stefanik, she noted there is still plenty of time before Election Day and said she expects to see more women announce they will run.

