Residents moving into renovated St. Johnsbury building

St. Johnsbury-File photo
St. Johnsbury-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Residents are beginning to move into apartments in a newly renovated building in downtown St. Johnsbury.

The building at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue has been under renovation for nearly two years, undergoing a more than $10 million transformation.

The building was originally constructed in 1897 as a first-class hotel. The three top floors have 40 affordable residential units while the first floor is for commercial tenants.

It’s expected that nearly 20 tenants will move in this weekend.

