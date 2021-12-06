Residents moving into renovated St. Johnsbury building

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Residents are beginning to move into apartments in a newly renovated building in downtown St. Johnsbury.

The building at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue has been under renovation for nearly two years, undergoing a more than $10 million transformation.

The building was originally constructed in 1897 as a first-class hotel. The three top floors have 40 affordable residential units while the first floor is for commercial tenants.

It’s expected that nearly 20 tenants will move in this weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.