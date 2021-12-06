Advertisement

Rhino Foods partners with Lake Champlain Chocolates to combat staffing shortages

The Lake Champlain Chocolates staffing is now increased by over 20%.
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At a time when businesses across our region are struggling to fill jobs, one local company just increased its manufacturing force by 20%.

“It’s been the busiest I’ve seen it in 20 years,” said Vicki Harvey, the packing supervisor at Lake Champlain Chocolates.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but for Lake Champlain Chocolates, it’s also the most hectic.

Harvey says the hustle and bustle of the local chocolate factory typically picks up during the holiday season.

“It’s been hard to keep up,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of office folks working with us, a lot of overtime, a lot of weekends; it’s been crazy.”

But Mary Wylde, the director of people and culture at Lake Champlain Chocolates, adds that this year is unprecedented.

“Because the sales have been so increased this year, we’ve needed so many extra bodies,” Wylde said.

In the midst of a statewide labor shortage, the specialty chocolate-maker says it’s been especially hard to find seasonal employees this year.

“We used to get interview after interview, application after application, now we are getting next to nothing and we weren’t sure what was going on,” said Harvey.

That’s where Rhino Foods comes in.

“It’s two family-owned companies, two local Vermont started businesses-- to help each other out,” said Meesh Geoffrion, a team leader at Rhino Foods who also used to work at Lake Champlain Chocolates.

On Monday, she and 10 other Rhino employees went to work at the Lake Champlain Chocolates factory in Williston, helping with packing, shipping and manufacturing.

This exchange is part of a long-time program at Rhino Foods which routinely sees a slowdown in its business this time of year.

“Rather than laying people off, what we’ve done is partner with local organizations-- in this case Lake Champlain Chocolates-- who are desperately in need of folks for the holidays,” said Rooney Castle, the vice president of Rhino Foods.

Castle says this year they also have a few factory lines shut down for routine maintenance leading to an even slower season.

“It’s not slow enough that we could lay people off or hire seasonal help the rest of the year, but it’s a time where we don’t have enough work for everyone,” said Geoffrin.

Geoffrion notes the folks at Rhino are taking the switch in stride.

“I think a lot of them are pretty hesitant. It’s hard to leave a place that you’re comfortable and come to a new place, but they’re approaching it with a good attitude,” she said.

Harvey says she’s thrilled to have them join the crew.

“They jumped right in, they’re doing the job,” said Harvey.

The folks at Rhino will be helping out the Lake Champlain Chocolates crew until around Christmastime.

