Advertisement

Rural businesses in NH, Vt. to work on energy projects

File photo
File photo(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) - Several rural businesses in New Hampshire and Vermont are getting opportunities to construct solar arrays and work on other energy-related projects because of investments the U.S. Department of Agriculture is making in two programs.

GoLight LLC will use a $14.4 million Electric Infrastructure loan to construct seven solar arrays in New Hampshire.

Also, Orchard Hill Breadworks in Alstead will use a grant of over $31,000 from the Rural Energy for America Program to build a solar array.

The Profile School District in Bethlehem will buy electricity at a discount from BP Profile LLC, which will build a solar array.

In Vermont, Eden Sand & Gravel will install a solar array with a $250,000 grant.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two girls were killed in a crash in Littleton, New Hampshire.
2 young Vermont girls killed in New Hampshire crash
Preparing for power outages
Preparing for possible power outages
File photo
New Hampshire officials investigating officer-involved shooting
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center revises visitor policy
NEK Broadband is starting to connect in Concord
NEK Broadband is second CUD to begin construction

Latest News

Acoustical testing is underway to determine what sound insulation will be offered to homes most...
Acoustical tests launched at homes near Burlington airport
Two girls were killed in a crash in Littleton, New Hampshire.
2 young Vermont girls killed in New Hampshire crash
Vt. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith-File photo
Vt. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith to retire
Two more Vermont communities will vote on mask mandates Monday night. - File photo
More Vermont communities voting on mask mandates