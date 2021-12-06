Rural businesses in NH, Vt. to work on energy projects

FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) - Several rural businesses in New Hampshire and Vermont are getting opportunities to construct solar arrays and work on other energy-related projects because of investments the U.S. Department of Agriculture is making in two programs.

GoLight LLC will use a $14.4 million Electric Infrastructure loan to construct seven solar arrays in New Hampshire.

Also, Orchard Hill Breadworks in Alstead will use a grant of over $31,000 from the Rural Energy for America Program to build a solar array.

The Profile School District in Bethlehem will buy electricity at a discount from BP Profile LLC, which will build a solar array.

In Vermont, Eden Sand & Gravel will install a solar array with a $250,000 grant.

