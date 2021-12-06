Staffing shortages leave some Vermonters waiting on the mail

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermonters are waiting days for items to come in the mail.

The holiday season is already the busiest time of year for the U.S. Postal Service, add to that the pandemic, people buying more online and there’s a mail mess for some people.

Some say they aren’t getting letters or packages, including medication, on time.

The Postal Service says the biggest problem is they don’t have enough workers.

“We are having some difficulty with the hiring aspect right now. In certain areas, it’s a tough market and we’re holding job fairs daily but not getting the turnout we’re looking for,” said Stephen Doherty of the Postal Service.

He says the Postal Service is hiring 40,000 people this holiday season. Many of those jobs will continue after the holidays.

If you’re looking to get a gift or card to someone in time for Christmas, here are some dates to keep in mind:

First-class mail by Dec. 17

Priority mail by Dec. 18

Overnight priority express by Dec. 23

