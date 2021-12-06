Advertisement

Staffing shortages leave some Vermonters waiting on the mail

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermonters are waiting days for items to come in the mail.

The holiday season is already the busiest time of year for the U.S. Postal Service, add to that the pandemic, people buying more online and there’s a mail mess for some people.

Some say they aren’t getting letters or packages, including medication, on time.

The Postal Service says the biggest problem is they don’t have enough workers.

“We are having some difficulty with the hiring aspect right now. In certain areas, it’s a tough market and we’re holding job fairs daily but not getting the turnout we’re looking for,” said Stephen Doherty of the Postal Service.

He says the Postal Service is hiring 40,000 people this holiday season. Many of those jobs will continue after the holidays.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full interview with Stephen Doherty.

If you’re looking to get a gift or card to someone in time for Christmas, here are some dates to keep in mind:

  • First-class mail by Dec. 17
  • Priority mail by Dec. 18
  • Overnight priority express by Dec. 23

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two girls were killed in a crash in Littleton, New Hampshire.
2 young Vermont girls killed in New Hampshire crash
Preparing for power outages
Preparing for possible power outages
Courtesy: Wayne Savage.
Kitchen accident blamed for Burlington house fire that killed dog
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
File photo
New Hampshire officials investigating officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Demolition work is underway at the former Jones and Lamson Machine Company plant in Springfield.
Brownfield cleanup work has Springfield residents looking to the future
GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GlobalFoundries requiring workers to get vaccinated by Jan. 4
school
Is Test to Stay helping to keep Vermont kids in class?
UVMMMC
UVM Medical Center limits visitation due to increased COVID
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State...
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo steps away from SiriusXM show