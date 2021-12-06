UVM Medical Center limits visitation due to increased COVID
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Because of an increase in COVID, the UVM Medical Center is changing rules for visitation.
Starting Wednesday, only two people may visit a patient for the entire time the patient stays at the hospital.
Waiting rooms are closed.
Visitors need to be in patient rooms or the main lobby.
And everyone must wear a mask all the time, including sleeping visitors who stay the night with their loved ones.
