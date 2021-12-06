Advertisement

UVM Medical Center limits visitation due to increased COVID

Because of an increase in COVID, the UVM Medical Center is changing rules for visitation. -...
Because of an increase in COVID, the UVM Medical Center is changing rules for visitation. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Because of an increase in COVID, the UVM Medical Center is changing rules for visitation.

Starting Wednesday, only two people may visit a patient for the entire time the patient stays at the hospital.

Waiting rooms are closed.

Visitors need to be in patient rooms or the main lobby.

And everyone must wear a mask all the time, including sleeping visitors who stay the night with their loved ones.

