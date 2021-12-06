UVM organization shines a light on anti-Semitism

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Shining a light on anti-Semitism and dispelling the darkness -- that’s the message of a national movement raising awareness about how prejudice impacts our everyday lives.

Green Mountain Staters hosted their own event Sunday on the final night of Hanukkah with a very Vermont twist.

“I’m really proud to be Jewish. I’m proud to celebrate Hanukkah and be Israeli-American, and I want to share that identity with everyone else,” said Maya Sobel, a sophomore at the University of Vermont.

Sobel is joining more than 100 UVM students, faculty members, and members of local Jewish groups hitting the slopes to initiate conversations about anti-Semitism.

“It’s been tough on campus with anti-Semitism, and it’s really important to have a place where I can come and be proud of my Judaism with my friends. It’s important to me, and it’s great to see it validated,” said Julia Feiler, a sophomore at UVM.

Feiler share’s Sobel’s pride and says Hillel has become a second home for her during her time at UVM. Hillel is a religious organization on campus supporting Jewish students.

“Being Jewish in a place like Vermont, there’s not a whole lot of Jews here compared to places like New York and California. It’s a much smaller Jewish community,” said Corey Minkoff, a Hillel leader who spearheaded the event.

Minkoff adds that Hanukkah originated from Jews rising above their oppressors and the miracle of the candles that burned for eight days straight.

“They wouldn’t have needed the miracle of the oil if they had allies at the time. So, to be able to have solidarity with our community now just means the world to us,” said Minkoff.

According to the American Jewish Committee, one in four Jews experienced anti-Semitism in the last year, and four in ten American Jews have changed their behavior in the last 12 months out of fear of anti-Semitism.

It’s situations like these that inspired these students to take a stance.

“Part of the hate against us is trying to make us smaller and trying to get rid of the Jewish religion, so the fact that there’s so many of us here and around the world is pretty meaningful,” said UVM freshman Leila Lobb.

“It’s important to be proud of your religion and who you are and not let people who have hate in their hearts try to stand in their way,” said UVM junior Ethan Frey.

Minkoff says because this event was such a hit in its first year they hope to do this again next year and the years that follow, hopefully with more and more Vermonters to help shine a light on anti-Semitism.

