Vermont sees increasing COVID hospitalizations, cases

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The hospitalization rate in Vermont has reached the point the governor said would cause significant strain on the system.

One month ago, it was projected hospitalization could hit 80 if the trend continued, and now as of Sunday, 81 people are admitted.

There’s also a record number of cases in a single day. 643 new cases were reported Sunday.

The record case count comes two days after Vermont reported the previous single-day record of 604 on Friday.

Patients are being moved around and some beds are being added to handle COVID patients.

