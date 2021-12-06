Vt. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith to retire

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith is retiring.

Gov. Phil Scott on Monday announced Smith will step down at the end of the year.

This is Smith’s second stint leading the state’s largest agency. He started this go in late 2019 just before the pandemic hit Vermont.

In a statement, Scott, R-Vermont, said, in part: “Just months into his return to state government, we were hit by a once-in-a-century crisis that demanded the very best of us all. Vermonters are very fortunate that Mike agreed to come back, because without him, we’d be in a much different place. Mike helped lead our world-renowned vaccination rollout, worked tirelessly with our health care providers to keep the system working, helped build our testing capacity and so much more. This is all on top of his day job, leading the largest agency of state government.”

Deputy Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson will serve as interim secretary.

