Advertisement

Vt. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith to retire

Vt. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith-File photo
Vt. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith is retiring.

Gov. Phil Scott on Monday announced Smith will step down at the end of the year.

This is Smith’s second stint leading the state’s largest agency. He started this go in late 2019 just before the pandemic hit Vermont.

In a statement, Scott, R-Vermont, said, in part: “Just months into his return to state government, we were hit by a once-in-a-century crisis that demanded the very best of us all. Vermonters are very fortunate that Mike agreed to come back, because without him, we’d be in a much different place. Mike helped lead our world-renowned vaccination rollout, worked tirelessly with our health care providers to keep the system working, helped build our testing capacity and so much more. This is all on top of his day job, leading the largest agency of state government.”

Deputy Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson will serve as interim secretary.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two girls were killed in a crash in Littleton, New Hampshire.
2 young Vermont girls killed in New Hampshire crash
Preparing for power outages
Preparing for possible power outages
File photo
New Hampshire officials investigating officer-involved shooting
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center revises visitor policy
NEK Broadband is starting to connect in Concord
NEK Broadband is second CUD to begin construction

Latest News

Acoustical testing is underway to determine what sound insulation will be offered to homes most...
Acoustical tests launched at homes near Burlington airport
Two girls were killed in a crash in Littleton, New Hampshire.
2 young Vermont girls killed in New Hampshire crash
Two more Vermont communities will vote on mask mandates Monday night. - File photo
More Vermont communities voting on mask mandates
File photo
Rural businesses in NH, Vt. to work on energy projects