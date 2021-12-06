Advertisement

YCQM: Dec. 5, 2021

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” why are some of your meds going up in price? We examine the discount drug war.

Plus, surplus state money could lower your property taxes.

The changes that could be coming to tackle carbon emissions and how they’ll affect you.

Will a U.S. Supreme Court decision affect a woman’s right to abortions in Vermont?

And an update on the new COVID variant getting closer to Vermont.

