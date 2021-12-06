Young girls killed in I-93 crash

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash in Littleton, New Hampshire is under investigation after two young girls die.

It happened on Interstate 93 just south of Exit 44.

Police say 36-year-old Jordan Couture from Milton, Vermont, was driving a pickup truck Sunday night when he lost control and drove into the median.

The pickup began to slide and rolled over, throwing the two girls out of it. They died and Couture was taken to the hospital.

The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit has stepped in now to figure out what happened and any charges.

