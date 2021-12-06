Advertisement

Young girls killed in I-93 crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash in Littleton, New Hampshire is under investigation after two young girls die.

It happened on Interstate 93 just south of Exit 44.

Police say 36-year-old Jordan Couture from Milton, Vermont, was driving a pickup truck Sunday night when he lost control and drove into the median.

The pickup began to slide and rolled over, throwing the two girls out of it. They died and Couture was taken to the hospital.

The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit has stepped in now to figure out what happened and any charges.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
New Hampshire officials investigating officer-involved shooting
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center revises visitor policy
Preparing for power outages
Preparing for possible power outages
NEK Broadband is starting to connect in Concord
NEK Broadband is second CUD to begin construction
Tyler Gillilan and his mom Jennifer knit hats for newborns
Fairfax boy works to provide a warm welcome to newborns at local hospital

Latest News

Molly Gray
Lt. Molly Gray to run for US House
FILE Photo.
Vermont sees increasing COVID hospitalizations, cases
The hospitalization rate in Vermont has reached the point the governor said would cause...
Vermont sees increasing hospitalizations, spiking COVID cases
Bob Dole, a giant of the Senate and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, has died.
Local politicians remember the late Sen. Bob Dole