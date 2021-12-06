BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! As if Mondays aren’t bad enough, we will have to deal with a lot of changeable weather today. A light wintry mix in the morning will change to rain showers as it warms up ahead of an approaching cold front, which will come through during the late afternoon & evening hours. There could even be a thunderstorm or two as that front comes through around the time of the evening commute. Cold air rushing in behind that front will quickly drop the temperatures, changing the rain showers to snow showers during the evening, mainly in the higher elevations. Only a trace to 2 or 3 inches of snow will accumulate by Tuesday morning, mainly in the higher evelations.

The biggest thing, though, will be the wind. For most of the day, the wind will be out of the south, with gusts of 50 mph or more possible. After the cold front comes through late today, the wind will shift around and come out of the west tonight, blasting in that colder air. The wind will continue into early Tuesday out of the NW before it finally settles down late in the day. Tuesday will also feature some sunshine as a bubble of high pressure builds in.

A developing storm system on Wednesday will be tracking mainly to our south on Wednesday, but the northern fringe of that system may fling a few snow showers around, especially the farther south you are. A dusting to around 2″ is all that is expected out of that system.

We’ll get a break on Thursday with partly sunny skies.

On Friday, we can expect some snow showers as warm front comes through from SW to NE. Over the weekend, the rest of that system will move through with another round of rain, snow & wind.

Lots of weather action for your MAX Advantage Weather Team to keep track of this week, but we’ll be following it all, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

