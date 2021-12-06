BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain and strong wind will be the rule on Monday. A light mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible in New York and near the Canadian border into early Monday morning, but any mixed precipitation will change to light rain as temperatures warm above freezing. The rain will be heavier during the afternoon as the cold front moves through. There’s even the chance for a rare December thunderstorm. The rain will start to change to snow showers during the evening.

The biggest issue will be the wind, with gusts between 40 and 50 mph likely, especially in northern parts of the region. The duration will be quite long...lasting into midnight Monday night before diminishing after that. Power outages are possible, so have flashlights and water handy just in case. It’s also a good idea to secure or anchor any outdoor Christmas decorations.

Finally, roads will become slippery Monday night. After highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, lows will drop into the 20s overnight, freezing everything up. There’s a slight chance for squalls overnight as a trailing trough moves through. If you’re traveling late Monday night and Tuesday morning, be aware of the possibility of black ice on the roads and pavements.

Tuesday will be a much quieter day, and colder. Models continue to push Wednesday’s storm down to the south, but light snow is still a possibility. Stay tuned. Thursday will be dry, then it’s looking active again for the Friday-through-Sunday time frame. This storm system doesn’t look strong, but is expected to bring showers and snow showers Friday, plain showers Saturday, and showers and snow showers again on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.