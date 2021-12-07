Advertisement

AHS Sec. Mike Smith looks back at pandemic response

Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Sec. Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Sec. Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith is retiring again after his latest stint in state government, and this time he says it’s final.

Smith, who has worked in state government for years, came out of retirement in 2019 to lead the state’s largest agency just before the pandemic hit. Governor Scott Tuesday thanked him for his lifetime of service, especially his efforts to keep Vermonters safe the past two years. The former Navy Seal said he would always follow the governor into battle.

“As you look at what Vermont did and what Vermonters did and what people in state government did in order to get a testing system that is literally the envy of the world and a vaccination that is just about more robust than any in the country, I think we can be more proud of what we did as a state,” Smith said.

Smith expects to step down at the end of the year.

