Burlington man threatens man with a knife

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man has been arrested and released Monday after threatening another man with a machete.

Burlington Police say around 1:30am Sheikhnoor Osman, 39, of Burlington was on the fifth floor balcony of a Pine Street Apartment building banging on the door until the another man came outside.

Police say Osman was waving the knife around and threatening to cut off the victims head. Officers located a large black machete underneath a baby stroller on the top floor.

The investigation is still ongoing.

